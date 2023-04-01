DUKE CENTER — It was a trying stretch of weeks for Max Splain.
March usually means the start of baseball season. This year, however, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team advanced through the state playoffs long past the planned start of baseball practice.
Splain, a role player for the basketball Terrors, is the cornerstone of O-E’s baseball team. His winter team’s run to the state Final Four delayed his final baseball season by a few weeks, but the returning Big 30 baseball All-Star didn’t mind, as he became a vocal leader in O-E’s locker room.
Splain is now more than happy to get outside, though, as he prepares to lead the Terrors into a wide-open Northern Allegheny baseball league.
“Max is a pure baseball guy but he was (the basketball team’s) vocal leader of not wanting to lose,” said 3rd-year O-E coach Lance-Eric Baker. “That’s what I think is great about this group — they want to win and they don’t care who the star is. Even though we’re a little short handed in terms of time, I think we’ll be good when it comes time to play.”
The Terrors finished 4th in the NAL last season, a rung below co-champions Smethport and Port Allegany and a step behind 3rd-place Coudersport. Cameron County inserted its name into the conference race with a Thursday upset of Coudy, even further clouding the league’s outlook.
O-E HAS played catch-up on practice time after roughly half its roster lost two-and-a-half weeks to basketball.
Four of the NAL’s seven teams have played already, with CC edging Coudy and Port topping Oswayo Valley. Cameron County seeks an improved finish from last year’s 3-9 mark, as will Galeton (1-11) and OV (3-8).
For Port and Smethport, which each finished 10-2, replacing lost talent will be a task easier said than done. The Hubbers lost a slew of stars from last year’s squad, including most of their pitching and their everyday catcher.
“We have a couple kids who came back out this year and we’re excited to see what they end up providing for us,” 9th-year Smethport coach Colby Austin said. “A couple young kids are showing some progress in the gym but we lost a lot. Our whole middle… It seems really hard to replace right now but we have some kids who are looking for their own identity and they’re up to the challenge.”
Owen Rounsville brings big-game experience to the roster, plus can play all over the field. Pitching will be limited for the Hubbers, though, as they try to piece together victories.
“We had a couple aces last year who we really relied on for whole games and I think it’s going to be more of a community pitching staff this year,” Austin said. “Throwing 25-30 pitches per game and having four or so pitchers going at a time.”
The catcher position will be filled by committee, too. Unlike the slugging of recent Smethport lineups, this group will rely on grit and hustle as it pursues a successful title defense.
“They’re hard-workers. Not to take anything away from the other guys, they spent a lot of time on their skills, but this group will do anything it is asked to do and really hustle after everything,” Austin said. “We’re hoping they can use the gritty stuff to steal some games that way. We need to throw strikes, keep our pitch count down and rely on making plays behind our pitchers.”
PORT RETURNS many of the bats which made its lineup potent last season but will have holes to fill in its outfield and on the mound.
Drew Evens returns to lead a pitching staff that will also feature sophomore Jacob Causer and freshman Nick Wilfong, and will be guided by veteran catcher Blaine Moses.
“We knew we would have a little less on the pitching side,” 3rd-year Port coach Josh McNeil said. “(Evens) is our No. 1 and, trying to get looks at a few different arms, we actually feel pretty confident that we’ve developed a pretty good chemistry even though we lack experience on the mound.
“We felt pretty good about having a lot of our core guys back offensively but we’re looking for some new guys to step up and take on some of the roles of guys who left from last year’s team. Our No. 1 goal is to repeat in the (NAL) and make it further than we have the last few years in the playoffs.”
A District 9 quarterfinal exit has sealed Port’s fate in both of its seasons under McNeil. Both times, the loss has come via top-seeded Johnsonburg after Port won a first-round game at home.
Many of this year’s regulars played in those games and, if another playoff trip is in store, will try to buck the pattern.
“With pitching experience being down, we’re going to rely heavily on defense,” McNeil said. “We’ll need to be disciplined at the plate and really capitalize on the early part of the game. Try to score early and maintain a lead. We want to play fundamental, error-free baseball and really focus on what we can control.”
Coudy and O-E are in similar positions, each returning talent and figuring to contend again.
After Splain, Cal Minich will try to build off of last year’s late-season pitching success, while Austin Cousins, Jared Obenrader and Manning Splain will each also throw.
“It’s no surprise. All of our big games, (Splain) will be on the hill,” Baker said. “He’ll get some relief when we need to close games out in other situations but I have the utmost confidence in Max to put him out there against whoever we need to beat.”
O-E will aim to fill its lineup holes with its athletic sophomore class, which out-performed its age in the fall and winter. Like Smethport, the Terrors will likely utilize “small ball,” manufacturing runs to offset a lack of power.
“We’re not going to hit many home runs this year but we have a lot of good contact guys at the top of our order,” Baker said. “We’re going to hit singles, hit doubles and work some runs in. I don’t have a ton of pure baseball players — I have some good football players who play baseball and some good basketball players who play baseball — but they want to win and they’re good athletes so I can plug guys in anywhere and I think they’ll fill the holes we lacked last year.”
This league wasn’t decided last year until the second week of May. Given the conference’s continued level of parity, that could be the case again.