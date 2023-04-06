The Bradford High baseball team’s home opener went smoothly for five innings.
Then, rain came. And trouble for the Owls came with it.
Bradford, powered by a strong start from sophomore pitcher Talan Reese, led by a run before the skies over Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex dumped a cell of rain that caused a 45-minute delay. After the break, DuBois seemed to find another gear, and the Beavers flipped a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 victory over the final two innings.
“It was a tale of two games,” Bradford coach Eric Haynoski said. “I kind of played it off as we won the first part of the game but in the second half we just didn’t close it.”
Billy Gray reached base for DuBois on a walk in the 7th. After an error and a pair of balls to the backstop, he scored what would be in the winning run.
Travis Barger started Bradford’s half of the 7th by reaching on an error and advanced to third with one out. The Owls couldn’t bring him home, however, falling 90 feet short of extra innings.
DuBois had tied the game in the 6th inning when Noah Farrell doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Chamberlain. Chamberlain came out firing for the Beavers after the delay, tossing three no-hit innings while his offense operated.
Reese nearly went the distance for Bradford on the mound, exiting with two outs recorded in the 7th when he reached the 100-pitch limit set by the PIAA. He frustrated DuBois hitters by mixing speeds and commanding his breaking pitches, striking out eight while scattering six hits.
“(Reese’s) off-speed is spot on and he was spotting up with his fastball,” Haynoski said. “That’s a good hitting team but he did a great job and AJ (Lama) called a great game behind the plate. Those two work together very well and I look forward to seeing them progress throughout the year.”
Evan Whitmore plated the first run of the game for Bradford, reaching on a walk before scoring on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Wyatt Stark. Bradford’s bats were mostly silenced, however, as a single by Barger in the 2nd accounted for its only hit.
Adam Ward led off the Bradford 4th with a walk and came around to score on an RBI groundout by Barger. DuBois committed five errors but a lack of Bradford base traffic allowed the Beavers to withstand their mistakes.
“Noah Swanson came in and got a big out (in the 7th) and I thought the momentum was changing when we got our first runner on,” Haynoski said. “We just didn’t capitalize. It’s the little things that mean a lot in baseball.”
Wednesday’s Bradford lineup looked much different than those of recent years. The Owls’ youth movement was finally on full display in front of a home crowd, and despite falling to 0-2, the group has reason for optimism as it gains experience with each inning.
“For the field conditions and what we had to face, I thought the kids played great,” Haynoski said. “We did a good job of not throwing the ball around and we didn’t make a lot of mistakes. I think it’s a step forward from our last game, and if we keep progressing like this, it’s going to be a good year.”
DuBois improved to 2-3 with the win. Bradford will next travel to Port Allegany Monday for a non-league contest.
“There’s a lot of heart and a lot of energy,” Haynoski said. “The kids enjoy the game and the wins are going to come. I believe in them, I think they believe in the system and they’re taking to it.”
AT BRADFORD R H E DuBois 010 001 1 3 6 5 Bradford 100 100 0 2 1 2
DuBois:
Gavin Kaschalk (5 SO, 3 BB), Tyler Chamberlain (5) (6 SO, 1 BB) and Trey Wingard
Bradford: Talan Reese (8 SO, 2 BB), Noah Swanson (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and AJ Lama