Having graduated the majority of its roster, the Bradford baseball team is taking advantage of an opportunity to build the program from the ground up, focusing on the team’s identity, culture and, of course, wins.
Throughout last season, the Owls struggled with injuries, losing key players early on that hobbled the team. Despite starting off 3-1, the Owls ended their 2022 season at 5-13.
“We had an older team and a couple injuries set us back with a couple of our top players. We lost the leadership and I don’t think we rebounded from that,” said head coach Eric Haynoski.
Since then, the Owls lost 11 seniors, creating a chance for Haynoski, now in his third year as head coach, to reset the program.
“I really don’t see much of a void. I’m pretty excited for what we have. These younger kids have been in our system, they know what we expect. There’s a lot of good arms, good talent and they’re just baseball players,” said Haynoski. “They’re gritty and willing to take the extra step to make a play.”
Along with experimenting with rotations and lineups, Haynoski has taken steps to unify his squad and create a team-first atmosphere. For the first time in several years, the team traveled to Williamsburg, V.A. for a pseudo-spring training camp.
“We had four days on the field down (in Virginia,) and we were trying to instill a message of ‘family.’ We all come from different areas and all have our own egos, and we’re trying to create one large ego as a team,” said Haynoski. “This is the first time we’ve taken a trip, and I think it’s done great. We’ve got a lot of chatter in our practices now, it seems like the kids have bonded and we’re hoping that’ll take us a long way.”
Compared to last year’s senior-laden roster, this season’s version of the Owls looks much younger, having 15 underclassmen which gives Haynoski plenty of blank canvases to implement his style and system on.
“We just want to see improvement every game. We want to see it through the year, we want to see our arms improve and a lot of strikes,” said Haynoski. “We talk about pounding the zone, and if we do that, we have a couple of young arms that will take us a long way this year.”
Two of those underclassmen, Talan Reese, one of three returning letterwinners, and Anthony Lama, who are both sophomores, will be the Owls leaders on the mound. Liam Haven, a junior and fellow letter winner, Noah Swanson, a junior, and Matt Willard, another sophomore, will also be working in the bullpen throughout the Owls’ season.
“We expect a lot of them. I don’t look at them as sophomores, I look at them as varsity pitchers,” said Haynoski. “I think that they’ve played multiple sports so they’ve been involved in a bunch of high pressure situations, so I don’t think they’ll crumble under this kind of pressure.”
While collecting wins and earning a postseason berth are the obvious objectives, this season’s Owls are focusing on steady and gradual growth, rather than a 180-degree turnaround in just one season.
“I think in the past couple years we’ve set our goals a little too high. I just want the kids to gel and play together, and the wins will happen. If they’re playing good baseball and throwing strikes and playing defense, everything will take care of themselves. If we do that, I think we’ll be alright.