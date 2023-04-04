ELDRED — As clouds rolled over Ron Houben Memorial Park, Cal Minich rolled through Kane’s batting lineup.
Minich was far from overpowering in Monday’s non-league baseball game. He was economical across six innings, however, producing weak contact and relying on the defenders behind him. A pair of two-out, RBI hits in the first inning were all the Terrors needed against Kane, as they won their season opener, 3-1.
After six strong from Minich, Max Splain came on and struck out the side, earning a save and erasing Kane’s late momentum.
“I couldn’t ask for more in (Minich’s) first start of the year. He came out and threw a gem,” O-E coach Lance-Eric Baker said. “We made a lot of plays behind him, and especially this early in the year, I couldn’t be more pleased with how our defense played.”
Minich surrendered just three hits while striking out three and walking none. The Terrors only mustered three hits themselves, but thanks to strong defense and a lot of soft contact, that didn’t matter.
“(Minich) got a lot of ground balls and used his off-speed stuff a little bit,” Baker said. “He has an effective knuckleball, which not a lot of kids have. “
O-E scored the decisive runs with two outs in the first inning. Manning Splain and Jared Obenrader opened the game with back-to-back walks and, after Kane left-hander Brock Wensel logged two striekouts, Minich and Austin Cousins each delivered an RBI single.
The Terrors plated another run in the second, capitalizing on a walk and two Kane errors, but managed just one base runner the rest of the way. Elijah Everett tossed four strong innings of relief for Kane, striking out eight.
A single by Isiah Smith produced Kane’s lone baserunner across the first four innings. The Wolves rallied in the 5th with singles by Lucas Burrs and Smith, however, before Minich induced a fly ball to strand the runners.
Dane Anderson scored Kane’s lone run in the 6th after reaching on a dropped third strike. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, he reached home on two groundouts.
“That’s how the game goes sometimes,” Kane coach Josh Jekielek said of his team’s copious but unsuccessful contact. “I thought (Minich) did a great job for them on the mound. He located pitches all day and we hit them, we just didn’t hit them to the right spots. I give complete credit to O-E, they made the plays in the field. They were consistent there and we made a couple mistakes.”
Max Splain was clinical in the 7th, sitting down the Wolves’ fifth, sixth and seventh hitters in order using just 12 pitches. With three more games on the schedule this week for O-E, Minich’s lengthy becomes even more valuable.
“That might be our team all year — manufacture runs and do what we can to push them across the plate,” Baker said. “I’m never comfortable with a lead, but the way we pitched and played defense tonight, I can become comfortable with (low-scoring games). We need to score some more runs and strike out less, but game one of the year, I can’t nit-pick too much.”
Manning Splain finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two stolen bases for O-E. He, Obenrader and Kane’s Smith were the only players who reached base multiple times Monday.
After a string of cancellations to start the spring, O-E will be busy the rest of the week, hosting Oswayo Valley Tuesday before traveling to Galeton Thursday and Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) on Saturday.
Kane, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3 with the loss. The Wolves opened their season with a win at Brockway before falling to Karns City and Elk County Catholic.
In an always-competitive conference, the Wolves know they have the pieces to contend, and will try to put them together in a way that produces another playoff appearance. They’ll travel to Youngstown Thursday.
“We just need to keep minimizing our mistakes,” Jekielek said. “It’s obviously tough to get on the field this time of year and we haven’t been on the field very often, but (Monday) was better than our last game. If you’re putting the ball in play, you’re putting pressure on other teams.
“Some nights, the ball is hit a little more on a line than others, but all I can ask is that we put the ball in play. If we do those two things and round out our pitching, we have a good ball club and we’ll be alright.”
AT ELDRED R H E Kane 000 001 0 1 3 2 O-E 210 000 X 3 3 0
Kane:
Brock Wensel (4 SO, 3 BB), Elijah Everett (3) (8 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
O-E: Cal Minich (3 SO, 0 BB), Max Splain (7) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Zach Schuessler