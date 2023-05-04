DUBOIS — After coming off a clutch victory over Oswayo Valley, the Bradford baseball team was unable to stop Dubois’ firepower at the plate, falling 15-0 in just three innings.
After loading the bases with a single and two walks, the Beavers started their dominance with a double from Kaden Clark that brought in three scores. One batter later, Trey Wingard brought in another run with a single. By the end of the first, the Beavers amassed a large lead early at 6-0. The second inning was more of the same, as the Owls defense failed to stop an offense that saw six-consecutive DuBois scores, sealing the game and the Owls eighth loss.
Clark would lead the Beavers at the plate, ending 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Noah Farfell would also go 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Bradford’s lone hit came from Wyatt Stark, who doubled in the top of the third. The Owls will look to defend their home field in the Wednesday match up against Punxsutawney.
AT DUBOIS
R H E
Bradford 000 XXX X 0 1 0
DuBois 69X XXX X 15 11 1
Bradford: Anthony Lama (0 SO, 4 BB), Noah Swanson (2) (0 SO, 3 BB), Evan Whitmore (2) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Adam Ward and Lama
DuBois: Brock Smith (4 SO, 3 BB) and Trey Wingard