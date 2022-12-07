SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-CASHMAN-GET

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

 Michael Reaves/Getty Images/TNS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brian Cashman is staying with the New York Yankees, signing a four-year contract to remain the team’s senior vice president and general manager.

The announcement was made Monday at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego.

