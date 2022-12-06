It was cold in New Bethlehem that night.
The Port Allegany football team had gotten its first taste of November football the week prior, upsetting Keystone to advance in the District 9 playoffs.
The Gators fell short against Redbank Valley in the 2021 Class A semifinals. What happened that evening, however, set the tone for a historic season.
PORT ALLEGANY’S 2022 campaign fell just a game short of the state final, as Friday’s loss to Union (New Castle) in the PIAA semifinals left the Gators with a 12-2 record.
Last season’s growth sparked high expectations for this one, as the leaders of the group — its three All-Star backs — were set to be seniors. The Gators delivered, embarking on a near-perfect regular season before winning their first District championship in 10 years.
Composure, consistency and character defined the mark this group will leave on District 9 football. They grew up in front of the District’s eyes, and although they weren’t quite ready a year ago, 2022 belonged to the Gators.
PORT NEARLY shocked the District on that chilly evening in New Bethlehem.
The Gators, which were seeded fifth in the D9 playoffs, played a perfect first quarter at No. 1 Redbank Valley. Drew Evens’ second touchdown pass opened up a 14-0 Gator lead at the start of the second quarter, but the moment Port made its first mistake, the Bulldogs pounced.
Redbank would go on to score 35 unanswered points and, eventually, advance all the way to the state final. After traversing through a 5-4 regular season and notching their first playoff win since 2012, however, Port had earned the expectations that would come with 2022.
After all, nearly everyone would be back, and Port’s success wouldn’t surprise anyone this fall.
WEDGED INTO the all-new and ultra-competitive District 9 Region 2, Port shook off a Week 2 loss to non-league Central Clarion and ran the table on its conference.
Port’s regular-season schedule featured five playoff teams and nine opponents that made the playoffs either this season or last. Along the way, Port picked up emotional victories over Redbank, Keystone and more, finishing the regular season 9-1 before ousting No. 4 Keystone and No. 3 Brockway on its path to a District 9 championship.
Nov. 25’s victory over District 10 champion Reynolds may have been the sweetest, as it sent the Gators onto the PIAA semifinals, a feat only matched by the program’s fabled 2012 squad. And, although they fell short against the WPIAL champions, Port earned the right to play football in December — something head coach Justin Bienkowski had talked about in July.
THIS PORT team will certainly be remembered for its talent.
It landed five Big 30 All-Stars this year, including the Defensive Player of the Year in Blaine Moses. Bienkowski was selected Big 30 Coach of the Year and several other players were nominated for region-wide awards, and the playoff wins speak for themselves.
Equally as important, however, was this group’s character.
Long before opening night, you could find them mowing the Port Allegany cemetaries, one example of the program’s willingness to help the community when in need. They captivated their hometown, which returned the favor throughout the season with countless meals and other gestures of support.
For as high a standard as they held themselves to on the field, they matched it outside the lines. And, for that, this group will be remembered for more than its playmakers and defense.
“It’s honor students, peer helpers, multi-sport athletes, chorus and musical students… These kids are so well-rounded and their families are so supportive of what we’re trying to do as coaches,” Bienkowski said. “These kids embody our community in a nutshell and I think that’s why they were so well supported by the community.
“Every opportunity to stream the (Union) game was taken. You see the pictures of packed crowds, things you’d see for Bills and Steelers games. When you get kids that are willing to participate in things other than sports, people respect that and want to show their support.”
PORT’S BIG THREE left its mark.
Evens completed 133-of-218 pass attempts for 1,589 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior while also rushing 124 times for 545 yards and six TDs. Moses carried the ball 222 times for 1,183 yards and 23 touchdowns this year, also adding 17 receptions for 152 yards and a score.
Noah Archer, meanwhile, was the ultimate dual-threat back, rushing 162 times for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns while also catching 66 passes for 870 yards and eight scores.
“They compliment each other to a T,” Bienkowski said of the trio. “Whatever one struggles with, the other picks them up. There’s never an element of judgment. None of them have ever gotten too big for the others and every one of them appreciates and supports the others. We’re going to lose all that ability… But that is nothing to what we’re going to lose in leadership and character.”
This senior class has experienced high school football from multiple perspectives. After a pair of three-win seasons as freshmen and sophmores, they doubled that figure to six as juniors and to 12 as seniors.
“They’ve had so many people pat them on the back and tell them how great they are, but it doesn’t matter,” Bienkowski said. “I can’t speak about it enough. Phenomenal human beings from phenomenal families, and they’re always about the team.”
The scary part for the rest of District 9? Port’s entire starting line — the backbone of its efficient run game and the front line of its elite defense — will return.
Sure, they’ll be missing a few key names when training camp begins in August. But, with several skill players who earned their varsity stripes and another promising running back ready to go, the Gators have set their program up for years of success.
“Our youth program has really kept the bridge going between them and the high school,” Bienkowski said. “It’s a small town making the hamster wheel go around, so to speak. Everyone contributes to it and they deserve credit.
“The class, style and expectation is that you give everything you have. When someone is struggling, someone else is going to come along to pick them up. That’s why the future of our program is in such strong hands. It’s once a Gator, always a Gator.”