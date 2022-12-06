port

Captains of the Port Allegany football team speak at a Dec. 1 pep rally while players and coaches look on. The Gators finished 12-2 in 2022, winning the District 9 Class A championship before advancing to the PIAA Western Final.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

It was cold in New Bethlehem that night.

The Port Allegany football team had gotten its first taste of November football the week prior, upsetting Keystone to advance in the District 9 playoffs.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos