So, Pirates fans, if you liked the trade rumor surrounding Andrew McCutchen on Monday, then you are going to love the one floated about Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller on Tuesday.
Started by the same person.
It was MLB Network insider Jon Morosi who reported earlier this week that the Texas Rangers approached the Pirates about potentially acquiring McCutchen. Now he is suggesting that Pirates may want to listen to the Baltimore Orioles if they come calling about starting pitcher Mitch Keller.
“If we’re talking about a trade that would more meaningfully change this team, and really bring back some serious value, I think the name that we should be keeping in mind is Keller. I do think that there’s a pretty good argument that you keep Keller and you combine him with the young pitching and you have a pretty darn good rotation for next year,” Morosi told 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday. “But what I wonder about is, Keller has got two years of control after the season. Do the Pirates feel like they are a legit World Series, (or) division winner in 2024 or ‘25? And if they are not, then I think you have to at least entertain the idea of, ‘OK, let’s put Keller out there and see what kind of bats we can get back.’”
If the Pirates do that, I think they are essentially admitting that the constant rebuilding process is never going to end. At some point, they have to hold onto at least one pitcher who is moderately good. They traded Gerrit Cole when he was 27. Joe Musgrove came back in return. He went to San Diego after turning 28. Jameson Taillon went to the Yankees after his age-27 season and a bunch of injuries.
The Pirates have gone through a lot of tough times with Keller. Now that he is 27, just as he is apparently starting to figure it out, they might trade him too?
“If you call (Pirates general manager) Ben Cherington and ask them this question, he would probably say, ‘We’re not looking to trade (Keller).’ And they’re not,” Morosi couched. “But I think you have to be open-minded for everything. ... When you’re under .500, you can’t really have a whole lot of players that you say are totally untouchable on your team. I would suspect that’s where they’re at with Keller. If I were to give you a percentage estimate right now as we speak, there’s still a better than 50/50 chance that he’s on the Pirates roster after the deadline is over on Aug. 1. But I do think that, if you’re looking to make a significant move, he’s probably your best chance to do it.”
Keller is by far the Pirates’ best pitcher right now. He is 8-3 this season with a 3.45 ERA over 16 starts. He has 113 strikeouts and 26 walks over 99 innings pitched. He might be an All-Star. So the Pirates would need to get a major haul in return if they were to even consider such an option. Morosi thinks the 48-30 Orioles could provide that.
“Baltimore has enough minor league position players that they can give you someone who’s a young everyday player, has value, and not feel as though that they are compromising the future in the process. I think the number of teams that can do it is pretty short and Baltimore is on that list,” Morosi insisted.
Seeing McCutchen dealt again so quickly after coming back this year may be more of an emotional gut punch to the Pirates’ fanbase. But seeing Keller dealt would be more of an insult to its intelligence.
Sure, Keller would bring back a greater return. But he’d also just be the latest piece of evidence that the Pirates’ business plan of perpetual rebuilding is never going to change course.
Pittsburgh has more emotionally invested in McCutchen. But the franchise’s rebuild has a lot more invested in Keller. His departure would be much more significant in the big picture, and he won’t be coming back next year in free agency, as McCutchen might.
Granted, Morosi is just spitballing about Keller, and he is merely passing along info about the Rangers wanting McCutchen.
There is no fire to the smoke from Pittsburgh’s end in either case.
Yet.
However, the fact that either move is plausible enough that a reporter on the league’s network thinks it’s worth discussion is an indicator of how the outside world assumes the local club is going to continually operate.
But, hey, those Pirates luau giveaway shirts sure are fun, aren’t they?