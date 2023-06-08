Coming into the final day of the season on Tuesday, the BV Mobile Shredding Mets were two wins against the Otto-Eldred Nippers away from maintaining an undefeated season. Along with that feat would come Minor Little League champions.
Despite a close call in the first game of the day, the Mets snuck out two wins, 5-4 and 5-2, sealing a 10-0 season record.
The first game came down to the wire, with Reese Hayden batting a game-winning RBI to seal the victory. Mason Haynoski, Eli Haynoski and Kaiden Christjohn all went perfect at the plate, each batting 1-for-1. Mason Haynoski scored a game-high two runs, while Christjohn scored one, as did Ryan Johnson. On the mound, Cole Smith and Johnson combined for seven strikeouts.
The Nippers came close to pulling out a win with the help of Teddy Henretta, who hit a triple and three runs batted in. Maddon Splain, Dallas Bundy and Magnus Miller all scored runs as well, with Caden Veilleux batting a single. Pitching for the O-E was Miller, Veilleux, Brody Lupton and Splain, in that order, who came together to find six strikeouts through four innings.
The Mets rode their game one win momentum into game two, starting with their spectacular pitching.
Eli and Mason Haynsoki took to the plate and kept O-E at bay with 10 total strikeouts. Eli Haysnoski started on the mound, pitching the first two innings and garnering four striketouts, while Mason Haysnoski closed out with six of his own in the final two frames.
At the plate, Smith led the way with two runs and a single, while Johnson went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and an RBI triple. Bentley Baribou batted an RBI while Eli Haynoski found a single and a run in the win.
For O-E, Splain went 2-for-2 with a bunt single and a run and Miller hit an RBI and a run. Henretta, Logan Hudak and Beckett Burns collectively struck out five batters.
Charlie’s Cycle Center Pirates 6, Graves Barber Shop Red Sox 2
Charlie’s Cucle Center Pirates’ impressive pitching led to their Tuesday win over the Graves Barber Shop Red Sox.
Caleb Weart, Roman Kuhn, Brody Yohe, and Bentlee Confer all combined for a total 15 strikeouts in their win against the Red Sox.
Will Pantuso showcased efficient batting ability, going 3-for-3 and scoring two runs. Weart and Yohe both hit 2-for-3 and earned runs, with Weart also nabbing an RBI.
Kuhn batted a two-run triple, while Confer and Alex Tingley both hit singles.
Despite the loss, the Red Sox’s work on the mound was also dialed, with Landon Fitzpatrick and Andrew Wright Jr. both throwing for 10 strikeouts.
Wright Jr. found success at the plate as well, batting 3-for-3 and earning two RBIs. Fitzpatrick, Eli Reid, and Braxton Parslow all hit 2-for-3 individually, with Fitzpatrick and Reid each earning runs.
Tristan Burritt and Hudson Landuyt both batted singles for the Red Sox.
BRLL Minor Softball
Yeagermeister Disposal Yankees 5, Foster Brook Creamery Angels 4
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Yeagermeister Disposal Yankees found themselves trailing the Foster Brook Creamery Angels. It was until Emma Frank batted a walk-off two run double that matters shifted, propelling the Pirates to victory.
Leah Clakins, Izzy Lowe and Ava Luna combined for a total nine strikeouts from inside the circle.
Clakins, Luna, and Jocelyn Ita all went 2-for-2 from the plate, while Ellie Spehar and Emma Frank both went 2-for-3.
Braylynn Switzer, Natalie Shields, and Amelia Taylor all nabbed singles, with Shields and Taylor also scoring runs.
Mora Werlau and Caydence Shurgars put up a strong defensive effort, pitching ten total strikeouts for the Angels.
On offense, Kendall Frederico and Akacia Dynda both hit 3-for-3, with Frederico tallying two runs. Giuliana Liguori, Kaelyn Drake, Alyssa Shoemaker, and Onalee Hammack all hit singles.