It’s a problem faced by countless youth and adolescent sports organizations.
Now, it’s threatening Bradford Regional Little League.
BRLL is, per usual, in need of umpires for all levels of baseball and softball. With Little League seasons soon to be underway and shrinking interest in the important role of umpires, Rixford resident Jim “Lefty” Miller is taking his involvement a step further this year.
Miller will host a one-day umpire climic April 23 at 4 p.m. at the Foster Township Community Building on 1185 East Main St. in Rixford. His hope is to lessen the pain and strain of coaches having to plead for umpires.
Miller carries several years of umpiring experience across various levels, fulfilling the role until he became physically unable. Before that, he played and coached Little League himself, in addition to coaching experience in Senior League, Legion and Alle-Catt baseball.
Anyone who umpired last season and plans to do so again this year is urged to attend the clinic. Coaches of all levels are also invited.
Miller will go over the rules at all levels of Little League baseball and softball, explain some common problems and misconceptions, and answer and discus some of last year’s misunderstandings and disputes.
Umpiring, he explained, comes down to knowing and enforcing the rules, plus making accurate judgement calls. Participants will also be shown the importance of appearance, comportment and “authority without being authoritative.”
Umpire kits will be distributed, refreshments will be provided and a door prize will be awarded. Pre-registration is appreciated.
Those interested, or those who are interested in umpiring but unable to attend, may contact with BRLL president Jeremy Luna at 814-558-8337 or Miller at 814-558-7666.