SPORTS-BBA-MADDEN-COLUMN-GET

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a 7-5 against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New York.

 Elsa/Getty Images/TNS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.

Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos