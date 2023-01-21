pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Andrew McCutchen (left) and team owner Bob Nutting ahead of McCutchen’s introduction as a 2023 free agent signing.

 Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense.

And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history.

