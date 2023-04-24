CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Logan Allen held the Miami Marlins to a solo homer and struck out eight over six innings to win his major league debut Sunday, a 7-4 victory that kept the Guardians from being swept.
Called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, the 24-year-old left hander gave up a two-out homer to Jon Berti in the third. Otherwise, he allowed five hits and walked one, and finished with a flourish by striking out three around a one-out walk in the sixth.
Allen pounded his fist into his glove after Avisaíl García took a called strike three to end the inning.llen received a loud ovation as he walked off the field and was greeted by his teammates when he reached the dugout.
He’s the third rookie to start a game for the Guardians, whose rotation is missing the injured Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale.
Amed Rosario sparked Cleveland’s slumbering offense by going 4 for 5 with two singles, a triple and double while scoring three runs. José Ramírez, who had four RBIs, and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers in the third.
Ramírez hit a two-run homer and Bell followed with a solo shot off Jesús Luzardo (2-1).
Garcia hit a three-run homer off James Karinchak in the eighth, but Emanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his seventh save.
Allen struck out Berti on a 3-2 pitch and whiffed Garrett Cooper on three pitches to start the game. Jorge Solar doubled off the left field wall, but Bryan De La Cruz grounded out.
Luzardo allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Miami has won 11 of 16.
Toronto Blue Jays 5,
New York Yankees 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday.
The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss. The Yankees had won or split their first six series, their longest streak to start a season since 2003, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
New York had been 11-0 when facing a series loss and was the only major league team that hadn’t dropped a series this year.
Gausman (2-2) bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs Monday in Houston and held the Yankees to three hits. He struck out every New York batter at least once except for DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and got his second double-digit strikeout game this season.
Guerrero hit a two-run drive in the sixth off Clarke Schmidt (0-2) for his second homer of the series after reiterating before Friday’s opener he would not sign with the Yankees if he becomes a free agent. He has 15 career homers in 68 games against New York, and 12 homers in 34 games in the Bronx.
Danny Jansen added an RBI double in the seventh off reliever Michael King, and Toronto scored its final run on his grounder in the ninth when the Yankees could not turn a double play.
Anthony Rizzo homered in the ninth as the Yankees avoided being shut out for the first time this year.
Boston Red Sox 12, Milwaukee Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Masataka Yoshida homered twice during Boston’s nine-run outburst in the eighth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5 on Sunday.
Justin Turner and Yoshida started the eighth with back-to-back homers off Matt Bush (0-1) that gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. Yoshida then capped the inning with a grand slam off Javy Guerra that landed in the second deck of right-field seats.
Yoshida ended up driving in six runs. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first.
Boston bounced back after blowing an early 3-0 lead to move above .500 and win the weekend series. The Brewers’ loss enabled the Pittsburgh Pirates to overtake them for the NL Central lead.
Yoshida became the fifth Red Sox player to homer twice in one inning, and first since Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz in August 2008. Nomar Garciaparra (2002), Ellis Burks (1990) and Bill Regan (1928) are the others.
Brian Anderson went deep twice for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer singled, doubled and scored two runs.
Wiemer gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead in the seventh by scoring on a wild pitch from Kaleb Ort (1-0). The Red Sox wasted no time regaining the lead.
Turner led off the eighth by sending an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall to tie the game. Yoshida followed by ripping a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right.
Bush has allowed four homers in 7 2/3 innings this season. His ERA ballooned to 8.22 after getting charged with four runs in one-third of an inning.
Since the Brewers acquired him at last year’s trade deadline, Bush has given up 10 homers in 30 2/3 innings.