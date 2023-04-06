MORGANTOWN, W.V. — The Bradford Barracudas have a new state champion in Micah Johnson, brining home not one, but two state champion titles.
Bradford traveled to Morgantown, W.V. to compete in the Pennsylvania YMCA State Championship meet. At the meet, hosted at West Virginia University, Johnson won the 100 free with a time of 1:02.94, which barely missed breaking a 21-year-old team record. Johnson did break the team record in the 200 free with a time of 2:15.24 and beat the competition by over four seconds.
“To be able to call yourself the fastest swimmer in the whole state of Pennsylvania is a huge accomplishment. I am beyond proud of what Micah was able to achieve,” said Barracudas head coach Coach Patrick Hollenbeck.
Johnson wrapped up the weekend by also placing third in the 50 free and sixth in the 50 back.
Bradford was able to send a total of eight athletes to the state meet this year. Peyton Haight started off the week with a podium finish and a new team record by placing fifth in the 1650 free with a time of 18:34.54. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton swam to a new lifetime best time in the 400 IM and a fifteenth place finish. She also swam the 200 breaststroke in which she placed twentyth overall.
Rounding out the senior division was Bella Rhoades. She qualified in three events at the meet and finished fifteenth in the 200 back, nineteenth in the 500 free and twentieth in the 100 back. Sean Storer had a nice state meet by recording a thirteenth place finish in the 200 fly and an eighteenth place finish in the 100 fly. Landon Johnson competed at the state meet and finished twentyfourth in the 100 back and 100 free.
The Barracudas also had two swimmers who competed in their first ever state championships meet. Olivia Rhoades and Lila Glasgow both had solid performances during the competition. Olivia had an extremely busy weekend by placing tenth in the 100 breaststroke, fifteenth in the 100 back, eighteenth in the 200 IM, nineteenth in the 50 breaststroke and twentysecond in the 100 IM. On Saturday, Lila had a full day as well and ended up placing twentyfirst in the 100 free, twentysecond in the 50 free and twentythird in the 50 fly.
“I am so proud of the way our team competed against the top swimmers in Pennsylvania. States can be an intimidating atmosphere, but our swiwmmers handled the pressure well and trusted the training they had endured throughout the year,” said Hollenbeck. “This is my favorite time of year, as we see all of the hard work that these athletes put into the sport paying off.”
The Barracudas will now be on break until their summer program begins on May 15.