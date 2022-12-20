UNIVERSITY PARK (TNS) — Four Penn State University football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co.

Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.

