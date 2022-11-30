The McKean County Special Operations Group - Dive Team visited the Kane Area High School pool Saturday to complete a dive training work session.
Their training session lasted about four hours and the divers and tenders were instructed on an active training with their dive equipment. They focused on fitting and performing in their drysuits, working on buoyancy positions in the water, understanding safety concerns and risks that come along with taking certain types of dives, and the proper care for all of their equipment.
The team also has a Rescue 1, jet-powered boat that allows them to reach the scene of deep-water incidents with speed and precision. In addition to diving rescues, the team has the ability to run an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) that is a remote-controlled submersible rover that has camera and sonar capabilities.
They use this device to help locate various objects underwater. The dive team also works hand in hand with the McKean County Detectives K9 Division for human remains detection.
These incredibly brave and selfless humans volunteer their time and efforts to help protect, save and recover victims all over the area.
As with many volunteer organizations, the McKean County Special Operations Team is looking for new team members who might be able to positively contribute to saving lives in the McKean County area. If you are interested in getting more information about becoming a member, please contact the EMA Director, Mr. Rettger at 814-887-5079 ext.7.