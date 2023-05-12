Students, ages 11 and older, interested in becoming babysitters or who look after younger siblings, are invited to attend Safe Sitter classes at the Bradford Regional Medical Center in June.
The classes take place in Education Room B at the hospital, located at 116 Interstate Parkway, in Bradford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5 and June 19.
Babysitting or being home alone is a big responsibility. There is more to know than some children might realize. The Safe Sitter classes give kids a course, just for them, to learn the skills and tasks associated with being a responsible sitter and somebody who their caregivers can trust to stay safe alone at home.
Who should attend? Children who have been asking to stay home alone. Those who want to start caring for the children of others, babysitters. Older children taking care of younger siblings or other family members.
Think of it as a step in the direction of independence, and it starts with teaching children how to behave and what to do when nobody’s watching.
For parents, adult caregivers, and those hiring babysitters, knowing a student has taken a safety course such as Safe Sitter helps to allay fears and builds trust. These classes offer a basic level of instruction, you do the rest.
Attendees will learn through fun game-style instruction and role-playing exercises how to be and stay safe while home alone or caring for younger children. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and choking and other rescue skills will also be practiced on manikins during the instructor-led course.
Seats are limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, call (814) 362-8288. The cost for this course is $25. Participants should pack a lunch on class days.