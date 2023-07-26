Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.