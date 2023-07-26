JOHNSONBURGH -- Jim Pennington, Jr., President of the Rolfe Beagle Club, announces that the Rolfe Beagle Club will once again offer its popular Coyote and Crow Hunt over ten days from Aug. 30 through Sept. 9. This is the 10th Annual Fall Coyote and Crow Hunt.
Registration for the hunt must be received or postmarked no later than Tuesday, Aug. 29. All registrations must be received at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845. Registration must include a phone number or an email. Questions may be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com.
Weigh-in is at 6:00 p.m. every day. Categories include coyote, crow, and largest female coyote. Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.