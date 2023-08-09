JOHNSONBURG — In memory of Phil Fitch, a member of the Rolfe Beagle Club and in the Elk County community, the club will host the Phil Fitch Memorial Chukar Challenge on Saturday, September 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Members of the Upland Bird Hunt Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will be managing the Chukar Challenge. Only 24 registrants will be accepted. The Rolfe Beagle Club is located at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, Pa., in Elk County.
“Phil always had a smile, and was always willing to impart some of his wisdom he had learned over the years in training his dogs,” said Tommy Launer, organizer for the event. “We are proud to run this event in Phil’s honor. Phil never missed a bird dog challenge at the Rolfe Beagle Club.”
Scott Mix of Mix’s Game Birds, www.mixgamebirds.com, out of Kane will furnish the chukars.
All dog handlers wanting to register their dog(s) should contact Mary Hosmer at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, Pa., or at email wlhab9@gmail.com.