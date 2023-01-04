In the early days of high-velocity rifles, bullet construction was elementary at best.
Black powder velocities were in the 1,100 to 1,500 feet per second range and a big chunk of lead expanded perfectly at those speeds. When velocities increased to 2,200 to 2,800 feet per second with much lighter bullets, that same pure lead core was encased in a thin copper jacket.
These bullets had a strong tendency to break up on impact and didn’t penetrate deeply. Sportsmen were of course enamored with those high velocities and the much flatter trajectories they generated; however, this lack of penetration caused some serious problems with dangerous game.
The Nairobi Cemetery, in particular, along with many others across Africa, is filled with inexperienced hunters who inadvertently whacked a lion or other dangerous game with a poorly constructed bullet. Wounded lions were not the only game animals keeping the funeral homes busy.
Besides the big five, almost every other species of the surprisingly tenacious and, when wounded, aggressive antelope species resented their wounds extremely. They quickly showed their displeasure by biting, clawing, goring or impaling any careless hunter who approached them.
The inconsistency in killing power resulted in overconfidence for the unlucky. If the animal was shot in the neck or the light bullet passed between the animal’s ribs, the resulting explosive expansion dropped the animal in their tracks.
The hunter mistakenly believes every shot will have a similar result. However, their next shot hits the shoulder, thicker hide or other heavy bone, the bullet flies to pieces, doesn’t penetrate to the vitals and suddenly he’s facing a wounded, dangerous, animal in a potentially fatal situation.
Today, bullets have evolved beyond the wildest dreams of those early African hunters. Varmint hunters have special bullets available that violently explode on impact, dropping their nuisance animal like a stroke of lightning and preventing any chance of a ricochet.
If you are stalking a cantankerous tank-like bull buffalo with murder on his mind, yours, heavy bullets are now constructed of special metals that retain their shape even when smashing through heavy hide and bone. Perhaps the trickiest bullet to produce is one that expands rapidly, dissipating its kinetic energy and producing a quick kill, yet still retaining enough of its shape and weight to penetrate deeply.
It’s true; hunters today have a plethora of bullet shapes, designs and manufactures to choose from, in fact, it can be mind boggling.
In order to try and keep some control of a subject that is so vast it can wander endlessly, I will only look at the 30-06 calibers bullet evolution as typical. Originally, the 06’, a military cartridge, was designed for the 220 grain bullet. This weight was a throwback in a way to the black powder days, the older men thinking a bullet had to be heavy to be effective.
Modern thinking and better powders soon lightened that heavy kicking, poor ballistic performing bullet to a 150-grain version. Not only did it kick less, it had a much flatter trajectory and shortened the round considerably. With a full metal military jacket. penetration was no problem at all.
The 30-06 was and still is a powerful cartridge, capable of taking the vast majority of game worldwide. Hunters loved it then and love it now.
Since early bullets were simple affairs, many hunters preferred the 220 or 180-grain round for everything from deer to moose or grizzly bears. They were long, heavy and sure to penetrate deeply.
Other hunters wanted a hunting bullet lighter than the 180s but didn’t trust the early 150-grain inconsistent performance; hence the 165 grain was born. The 165-grain bullet is a great performer and still has a large following today.
However, the newest 150-grain bullets have evolved into proven game getters, capable of higher velocities, greater shocking power and deeper penetration. Today’s 130 grain, solid copper bullets allow the good old 30-06 to reach 3,300 feet per-second and shoot very flat with minimum recoil.
They are deadly indeed.
The point is, the 30-06 is capable of shooting a remarkably wide range of bullet weights. Modern bullet design has allowed this fine caliber to drop effective bullet weights from shoulder bruising 220 grain bullets to light copper 130 grain bullets for most big game animals.
What about other popular calibers today?
In the .243, the lightest bullet for deer would be the all copper 85-grain. For lead bullets, I’d recommend the 95-grain Nosler or 100-grain Hornady Interlock.
For the 7-08 the 140-grain lead bullet or in copper the 120 grain. The .270 caliber loves the 130-grain lead bullets, but you could drop a bullet weight and use copper 110-grain at between 3400 and 3500 fps if you hand load. Bullet science has improved all calibers.
Today’s technology allows hunters to shoot faster, lighter bullets that perform flawlessly; do your research and enjoy the results.