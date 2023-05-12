CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to contracted roadway repairs along Route 146 in McKean County.
Through the end of May, Jefferson Paving of Brookville, will perform mill and fill and shoulder work between the intersections of Route 2001 (Clermont Road) and Route 46. Seneca Resources has contracted this work ahead of significant water-hauling activities it plans to carry out this summer.
PennDOT anticipates traffic control featuring flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Short travel delays should be expected. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.