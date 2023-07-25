Rising Leaders of McKean County (RISE) is hosting their third annual golf tournament on August 11th at the Pennhills Club.
Golf will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a shotgun start and registration will begin at 12:00 p.m. The event will be 18 holes, have a scramble format, and teams will consist of four players. Registration is $70 per person or $280 per team. The event also has a $1,000 purse for the top finishers. Teams can register online at www.leadershipmckean.weebly.com.
A get together and awards ceremony will take place across the street at 479 Minard Run Road after the conclusion of the golf tournament. Awards will be presented to the first-place winners as well as the longest drive and closest to the pin winners. There will also be a special live auction for a limited print Zippo lighter.
“We welcome golfers of all skill levels and ages to this event, aiding in support of our mission to cultivate a culture that nourishes our 20’s and 30’s workforce,” said Tony Scrivo, President of RISE. “I am very excited at all that RISE has and can still accomplish in McKean County.”
RISE would also like to thank all sponsors for their support of the event, including Allegheny Bradford Corporation, Allegheny Surface Technology, American Refining Group, Blaisdell Foundation, Northwest Bank, and Zippo Manufacturing for their premier sponsorship of this event.
Originally established in 2018, Rising Leaders of Bradford has now become part of the successful Leadership McKean organization and has been renamed Rising Leaders of McKean County. RISE strives to Revive, Inspire, Succeed, and Empower young career-minded individuals who have a clear vision of McKean County’s future as a great place to live, work and play. The group’s mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of the area by creating a strong community culture for our young people.
If you are interested in getting involved or have any questions about the upcoming event, please contact Christian Smith at christian@bradfordareaalliance.com.