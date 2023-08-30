There will be a McKean County Rifle Club new member orientation this Saturday, September 2 at 8:30 AM at 1142 West Warren Road, Bradford, PA. (rt. 770 near Marshburg, Pa).
Members have access to outdoor ranges out to 300 yards with six covered shooting benches along with a 50 foot indoor range. Centerfire and rimfire rifle and handgun capabilities for benchrest, metallic silhouette, IDPA style shooting, etc. with informal practice and organized competition. Membership is required for range use.
Any prospective member is required to participate in an orientation prior to receiving membership privileges. Applications and payment of annual dues of $50 will be accepted at the orientation. This membership will be valid through March 31, 2024.
For more information message McKean County Rifle Club on Facebook, or call Tim Bean at 814-598-6777.