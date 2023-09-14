MARSHBURG -- The McKean County Rifle Club will host the annual Goldenrod Shoot and Ax Throw on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
This family-friendly event will include shotgun, rifle, pistol, horseshoes, and ax throws. Awards will be given individually, in each event, and for aggregate, as well as for juniors, seniors, and women and for three-member teams. Axes and horseshoes will be provided.
Entry fee will include lunch and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.
Sign up starts at 11 a.m. and the shoot will begin at noon. All members are urged to attend and to bring a guest.
All interested shooters, including couples and adult-accompanied junior shooters are welcome.
Contact Rob Drummond @336 693 5012 or r.drummond@atlanticbb.net for details. Join our Facebook page for continued updates of the McKean County Rifle Club.