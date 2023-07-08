Cameron Pysher was promoted to Junior yellow belt through Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo on Saturday.
Pysher has been training under owner and head instructor Michael Miller for one and a half years.
Being promoted consisted of proper focus, respect, confidence, self-discipline, self-control, and physical execution of martial arts stances, foot maneuvers, punches, kicks, elbows, knees, blocks, striking combinations, sets, and doing a two-minute round on the heavy bag.
For more information about Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, call 814-368-3725 or check them out on Facebook.