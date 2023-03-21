It was Aug. 3, 2003 when Kerry Roslinski officially opened his business, Pipe-Eye Sewer Services Inc., for service at 75 Holly Ave. in Bradford.
Back then, Roslinski worked an old City of Chicago fire truck into his first company vehicle. Today the company vehicles have all the technology on-board to do nearly everything from the jobsite.
And today there are eight full-time employees. One of which, Roslinski said, will hopefully continue the company and keep it going into the future.
“I am mentoring one of them,” he said. “I hope he will carry on the operation down the road.”
The seeds of Pipe-Eye were first planted in Roslinski’s mind when he was a boy, learning about municipal service from his father, Joseph, a long-time public works director in Bradford. In addition, he had eight years at the wastewater treatment plant in Bradford and another four years doing work similar to his business in Pittsburgh.
Pipe-Eye is a specialty company with very little competition in this region. Roslinski explained, “Basically, we provide cleaning and video inspection, as well as underground rehabilitation for municipal and state agencies.”
He explained that sometimes they are able to fix pipes with chemical grouting that instantly seals without having to dig up the pipe. One of the proudest achievements in recent times was a project in Jamestown, N.Y.
“The Board of Public Utilities had an emergency in the business district,” he said. “The road was closed. We went up and epoxy coated the 23-foot deep manhole so that the city would not need to dig it up.”
Pipe-Eye continues to work with municipalities and engineering firms. The company has been featured in several industry magazines over the years as well.