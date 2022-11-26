Why is it rural Americans are basically left out of the polls when new numbers are shown to suggest that inflation is going down?
Those of us who live in rural areas are the ones who seem to get slammed with higher costs. Our grocery stores, gas stations, eateries, utilities are always higher. The same with natural gas. If you live out in the country, you pay larger distribution charges. Is that right?
In these trying times it is getting harder and harder to make ends meet. The government talks about it but nothing is done. The Biden administration has no idea what we are really going through. Its members are taken care of by the people.
Our state is a disaster. How people could vote for Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate is beyond belief. They are so far left I believe they could never be pulled to the right even a little. Sympathy votes and abortion. How can either of these men be up to the challenge of what we face every day?
The older generation knows what our lives should be. When we are gone and the generations that don’t care are left, well…
I listened to Donald Trump’s speech the other night. He seemed angry but calm. It was a good speech and for many we’re happy to have him run again. People need to put hatred behind them, hatred of someone they don’t personally know, and look at the facts on all the good he did for the country. Look at your finances during Trump’s administration compared to now. The safety of our country and borders were more secure.
Trump helped us all once and I do believe he could again — only if he is left alone to do his job.
God bless our beautiful America. It’s awful to say but I’m glad my parents aren’t here to see the sad situation our country is in. My father fought in World War II.
Debbie Mott, Smethport