The board of the Tuna Valley Trail Association congratulates the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club for being recognized as Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The TVTA knows about the hard work and dedication needed to become successful trail blazers. All local trail organizations are proud to see the MJ2KB tribute.
This year is a benchmark year for your TVTA, our 25th anniversary. After 25 years of creating, building and maintaining over 50 miles of a variety of trails in the Tuna Valley, our efforts are rewarded when we see so many people on the McDowell (Pitt-Bradford), Crook Farm, Marilla and other trails. We know the Knox and Kane Rail Trail will be just as successful.
While nothing is free, enjoying any of our local trails comes close. Trail users can thank or with a modest contribution, trail users can show appreciation to the many individuals, groups, businesses, and political entities who collaborate to provide the trails as a community benefit for us all. For a nominal cost, you are invited to join the TVTA, MJ2KB or other local trail club. Keeping our trails safe through constant maintenance is costly, time consuming, and a real “Labor of Love” by small groups of dedicated, community-minded people.
You can support us by joining your favorite local trail club. Membership is an investment in your community and, if you use any of our trails, membership is an investment in yourself. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, member or non-member, we welcome you to come out and enjoy our trails. They are for you, your family, friends, and the many visitors who come to enjoy our area. Our website — https://tunavalleytrail.com — offers you an interactive map, photos, and all the information you can use to enjoy a trail near you.
Happy Trails to you.
Walt Rhinehart, secretary TVTA Board of Directors