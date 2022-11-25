LOS ANGELES (TNS) — It's worth remembering that in 2012, the Republican Party was so dead in America that the Republican National Committee conducted an "autopsy."

As fingers of blame point from all directions at former president Donald Trump for the Republicans' failed "red wave" in the midterm elections, no one seems to recall that there was a toe tag fastened on the party, rhetorically, after Mitt Romney's abysmal showing in the 2012 presidential election. That loss followed John McCain's failed effort four years earlier.

