There was nothing ambiguous about Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s ruling in January that the state government’s distribution of its public education funding is inequitable to the point of being unconstitutional.
The ruling was a clear mandate for the Legislature to stop shortchanging scores of the state’s poorer districts.
When the state adopted a “fair funding” formula in 2015, lawmakers also decided that it applied only to money that was appropriated from that point forward, rather than to the entire state distribution. So, only about 15% of the $8 billion of basic education funding is distributed according to the fair-funding formula.
The new state budget, due July 1, will be the first one since Jubelirer’s decision created the new fair-funding mandate. But, remarkably, some lawmakers want to use that mandate as the rationale to give more state public education money to private schools.
The vehicle to do so would be “lifeline scholarships,” under which public school students assigned to the lowest-achieving school could use the scholarships — worth between $2,500 and $15,000, depending on whether they needed special education services — to attend private schools.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has indicated that he supports the proposals.
Finding ways for students trapped in poor schools by their ZIP codes is a worthy endeavor. But it is disingenuous to suggest that further weakening public schools, by bleeding them of more money and sending it to private schools, meets the constitutional mandate for a fairly funded and effective public education system that is open to all Pennsylvania children.
More than 20 years ago, lawmakers concluded that forcing public school districts to pay per-child tuition to charter schools would create competition and force those public schools to improve, broadly improving public education. In practice, the system simply has bled public schools of resources in favor of charter schools that often perform no better. It’s a case of treading water rather than lifting all boats.
It will be one thing if lawmakers and Shapiro decide to fund a program that gives more students access to private schools, independently of the mandate to fairly fund public schools. If the program comes at the expense of public schools, it only will make the inequities worse.
— The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS