Before the COVID-19 emergency changed the subject early in 2020, Pennsylvania had made significant progress against the opioid epidemic that had been the predominant public health emergency.
With that progress erased and deaths climbing due largely to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, state and county governments should draw on their earlier success.
Much of the progress prior to 2020 resulted from broad-based changes in prevention and treatment.
The opioid epidemic was unique because it originated with legal prescription drugs, partially because major producers falsely claimed that the pain relievers were nonaddictive. Many doctors freely prescribed the drugs. Addicted patients doctor-shopped to get as many prescriptions as possible. Many of those addicted patients eventually moved to heroin for lower costs and greater accessibility.
Prescribers, pharmacies and the state government cooperated on new prescribing standards and developed a prescription tracking system. That diminished the prescription aspect of the epidemic but moved it into the street drug market. Governments also made the antidote naloxone widely available and significantly increased access to treatment.
Then COVID-19 changed everything. Opioid use and deaths soared as fentanyl replaced heroin as the primary street opioid.
Pennsylvania will receive about $1 billion from a national settlement of lawsuits that states brought against opioid manufacturers and distributors. And it could receive another $500 million or so under other pending suits.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, when he was attorney general, was one of the lead figures in the national settlement. In that role, he advocated harm reduction and greater treatment rather than law enforcement alone to address the opioid crisis.
All 67 counties participated in the lawsuit, and 70% of Pennsylvania's money will go to those counties to help fund their anti-opioid efforts. Each county will receive at least $1 million. Cities that initiated their own litigation will share 15%, and the state will get 15%.
Some police agencies want some of the money to pay salaries, buy equipment or fund other expenses that should come from regular government revenue.
The state, which wisely has committed $4 million from other funds to six drug-recovery hubs around the state, should use their shares to diminish the problem on the demand side, based on earlier successes.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS