During the Cold War, the East German secret police developed a well-earned reputation as being more repressive than the Russian KGB. The Stasi, as the totalitarian police state agency was called, relied heavily on a network of civilian informants who kept tabs on their neighbors in an effort to quash potential enemies of the communist regime.

By some estimates, as many as 1 in every 30 East Germans was a citizen spy, according to the Foundation for Economic Education. The Stasi recruited children to tattle on their parents.

