CHICAGO (TNS) — The older I get, the more I find myself drawn to the Christmas songs that have a touch of melancholy to them. Songs that acknowledge the complexity of Christmas emotions. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” “Christmastime Is Here.” And, of course, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Sure, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time of joy and celebration, holiday parties and family fun. But it’s also a time of prayer and reflection, a time to take stock of where we are and what’s happened in the past year. We’ve all grown a little older. Babies were born. Loved ones have passed away.

