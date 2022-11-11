HARRISBURG (TNS) — A majority of voters in rural Pennsylvania voted Republican in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, which comes as no surprise.
Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, the victors for governor and U.S. Senate, respectively, were the majority choices in just two counties defined as “rural” by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania: Centre and Monroe.
However, both Democrats widely outperformed red-county returns secured by President Joe Biden when he narrowly won Pennsylvania and the White House in 2020.
In all, Shapiro led Doug Mastriano by 14 points while Fetterman was up by 4.1 points with the unofficial count virtually complete earlier this week. Just 1% of Election Day votes were outstanding while 8.3% of mail-in and absentee votes remained to be counted, according to the Department of State.
According to a data analysis by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fetterman earned higher percentages of votes cast in 57 of 67 counties compared to Biden.
The outlet noted that Oz led in most of those counties at the time of the Wednesday morning analysis, evidence that Fetterman succeeded in his strategy of courting votes in every county, especially those flush with Republican voters.
When CNHI Pennsylvania compared Shapiro’s preliminary totals to Biden’s count, Shapiro bested the president’s performance in every county except Montour. And, Shapiro’s margins above Biden were greater than Fetterman’s.
Of course, Mastriano led Shapiro in almost all rural counties, too.
‘FAR MORE PROGRESSIVE’
Daniel Mallinson, assistant professor of public policy and administration at Penn State Harrisburg, said Fetterman’s victory two years after Biden’s win should be a lesson that some Trump supporters from 2016 may still be swayed to vote Democrat on the strength of an individual candidate.
”Fetterman is far more progressive than Biden,” Mallinson said. “He managed to package a very progressive set of views in an everyman, workingman image.”
Alison Dagnes, political science professor at Shippensburg University, added, “I think candidates are more important than partisanship.”
Issues are important, too, and in this election perhaps abortion and the loss of federal protections was most important than all, Dagnes posited.
”I think abortion was paramount,” she said, noting Mastriano’s fierce opposition to the medical procedure.
So, in which counties did the Democrats collect more votes than their opponents?
Fetterman beat Oz in Allegheny, Bucks, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties, according to the preliminary totals.
Shapiro took those very same counties and added Beaver, Berks, Cumberland, Luzerne and York.
‘BACK TOWARD THE MIDDLE’
Meanwhile, a New York Times analysis showed Mastriano trailed former President Donald Trump’s own 2020 margins in at least 39 counties that the Republicans won.
Lawrence County commissioners Chairman Morgan Boyd was among a group of Republican officials, and the only one holding elected office, who crossed party lines to endorse Shapiro in June. Boyd, like the others, called Mastriano “too extreme” and without a real plan to move the state forward.
Boyd maintained that position this week, calling Shapiro’s victory a win for democracy and noting Mastriano’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
”The governor’s race wasn’t really a shock. The senate race was more of a shock,” Boyd said. “No proof has been presented that there are significant problems with our elections. I’m hoping this election will wake my party back up and get us back toward the middle.”
Nina Licastro, Cambria County Democratic chairwoman, said the performance by Democrats was better than expected but that turnout in her county was lower than she had desired. Cambria County may be deeply red at present, but Licastro said it wasn’t so long ago that it was considered blue.
Shapiro, she said, spoke to voters in “real terms” and carried support of some law enforcement and union workers.
”The Republicans should have had a red tsunami,” Licastro said, referring to how the parties of sitting presidents often fare poorly in midterm elections. She spoke of high inflation and Biden’s low approval rating.
Yet, Democrats won both closely watched statewide races in Pennsylvania.
”(Voters) want to make sure their rights are protected, their freedoms are protected,” Licastro said.
Carolyn Conner, chair of the Union County Republican Committee, said there were fewer surprises than there was disappointment. Close races were anticipated, she said.
”If there’s a lesson to be learned, it is broader than just Pennsylvania or just rural counties,” Conner said. “I think that everyone, and I’m sure Democrats will be doing the same in the aftermath of the election, I think everyone is taking a look at what issues people truly care about and how they made the decision to vote.”