Energy in Pennsylvania

Energy costs in Pennsylvania are increased by red tape, natural gas advocates say.

 Mark Raybin/The Center Square

HARRISBURG — Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day.

For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos