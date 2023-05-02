Perhaps the surest sign that electric vehicles are here to stay is that state legislatures have begun to devise new tax structures to ensure that drivers who don’t buy gasoline continue to pay highway taxes.
Americans bought more than 750,000 all-electric vehicles in 2022, a 57% increase over 2021 and 5.6% of total vehicle sales. And the rate increased as the year progressed. In Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT, there were more than 31,000 registered EVs in 2022.
Fuel taxes fund most highway maintenance in most states, and Pennsylvania’s fuel taxes are the third-highest among the states, 61.1 cents a gallon on gasoline and 74.1 cents on diesel.
For years, advocates promoted switching from fuel taxes to per-mile taxes to assess drivers for the degree to which they actually use state-funded roads rather than for the amount of fuel they buy. The rise of electric vehicles adds urgency to the need to change.
State legislators have proposed several changes. One Senate proposal would assess a fee of 3 cents per mile or an annual $380 fee for each EV. A House proposal would establish a 2.5 cents-per-mile fee for hybrid drivers and a 3.1 cents-per-mile fee for drivers of fully electric vehicles. Hybrid drivers could substitute a $214 annual flat fee; EV drivers could pay a $265 fee.
Whatever the final rates, the Legislature should follow through on a tax/fee structure to ensure that the price of the ongoing beneficial transition to electric vehicles is not the deterioration of highways.
— The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre via TNS