Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order last week that seeks to make life somewhat easier for thousands of people who must acquire and renew state licenses for their jobs.
The governor directed state bodies that issue licenses to compile relevant data within 90 days. His objective is to ensure that permits and licenses are issued on time, and that the process does not unduly burden workers who must use it.
All of that is to the good, but Shapiro should not stop there. He should take a cue from his first executive order, which eliminated the need for a bachelor's degree to work in some state jobs, and question whether the state has too many licensing requirements for too many jobs.
State licensing is necessary in some jobs to ensure basic competence and public safety — engineers, medical professionals, teachers, commercial drivers and so on.
But some licenses exist to limit the number of people who may work in certain jobs, thus diminishing competition and driving up prices. Boards that oversee the licensing often comprise people who work in the relevant field and have an interest in limiting competition.
Do barbers and hair stylists really need the state's imprimatur? Can't customers decide their competence? The same can be asked of several other positions subject to state licensing.
Shapiro is correct to ensure the efficiency of the state's licensing system. But he should ensure that unnecessary licensing for private interests is not a barrier to employment and a penalty for consumers.
— Republican & Herald, Pottsville via TNS