Congressional Republicans who claim to be budget and defense hawks somehow are aghast at President Joe Biden's decision to save money while maintaining military readiness.
Congress established the Space Force in 2019. Until then, military-related space operations were the purview of the Air Force space headquarters in Colorado Springs.
Just before he left office in January 2021, President Donald Trump, over the protests of the Department of Defense, signed an order transferring Space Force headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. The House later withheld construction funds for a new headquarters until the incoming Biden administration reviewed the decision.
This week, Biden rescinded the Trump order and directed that the headquarters remain in Colorado. Gen. James Dickinson, the Space Force commander, argued that the move needlessly would diminish the force's readiness at a time when China has stepped up its military presence in space. He also argued that the Colorado Springs headquarters infrastructure is in place, while moving would waste several billion dollars.
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and some of his colleagues accused Biden of petty politics. Tuberville already has diminished U.S. military readiness by putting a hold on more than 300 senior-level promotions throughout the military because he disagrees on the DoD policy for providing service members and spouses access to abortion care.
Any military headquarters is a major economic boost to its host state. That's why base locations often are rooted in political clout more so than military need. But when the economics and military need are so clear, congressional pork mongers should stop their space farce.
