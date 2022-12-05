Billy Joel wasn't talking about Pennsylvania politicians and their assorted supplicants and benefactors when he crooned that "some folks like to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood...."

But this weekend those Pennsylvania folk very much are in Joel's " New York State of Mind." Much of the state government's power structure has left the neighborhood and decamped to Manhattan for the annual Pennsylvania Society weekend of back-slapping, campaign fundraising and deal-making at invitation-only events that further the cause of special-interest governance.

