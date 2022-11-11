When Pennsylvania confronts its own problems, stealing great ideas from other states is not a crime — it’s commendable. Facing a severe, nationwide shortage of substitute teachers, Pennsylvania should steal an idea from Ohio that would raise the number of substitute teachers by dropping some of the requirements to do it.

Ohio now permits anyone with a degree in the subject to apply for a subject-specific substitute teaching license. Applicants must still pass background checks.

