As a resident of Otto Township, I read with interest the letter from Jim Miller of Rixford (The Bradford Era, Nov. 29) concerning the establishment of a full-time police department in the township.
He is correct regarding the lack of a township-funded police department, due to the dissolution of the Otto-Eldred Regional Police Department.
Mr. Miller seems to think our township doesn’t need a full- time department because we are not “crime infested” and that the Pennsylvania State Police can provide any coverage we may need. Does Mr. Miller realize the PSP is based adjacent to the Bradford Regional Airport and that particular barracks covers all of McKean County? Response time can be severely hampered if the officers on duty are busy with another call. The barracks is more than a 20-minute drive from my house. That’s a long time to wait when you need help.
In the 1980s and 1990s, Otto Township had a full-time department with a chief and at least one assistant. It was paid for with township taxpayer dollars and functioned efficiently.
Mr. Miller stated the one-half mill proposed by the township supervisors to fund the department will likely result in a large tax increase. Most property owners in the township would see an increase of LESS than $100 a year. Divide that by 365 days a year and it equates to pennies a day.
Regarding crime in our township, Mr. Miller, it does occur. So do domestic violence and speeding. I live on a major roadway in the township with a posted speed limit of 45 mph. I can tell you from observation, very few drivers observe this.
As for his concerns regarding procedures involved in starting a “small community” police department, I believe our board of supervisors and township solicitor would not do anything illegal or improper. Did you ask the board how much research they did prior to their vote? Judging from your letter, I doubt it.