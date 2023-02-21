Regarding the recent advice column “Living with Children” by John Kirk Rosemond, I was appalled by the answer that Rosemond gave to a parent who was seeking help for their adolescent son who was experiencing symptoms of depression.

Rosemond, a family psychologist, disregarded the idea of obtaining professional help for their teenage son and instead recommended that a family friend assist the child with his emotional distress.

