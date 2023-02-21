Regarding the recent advice column “Living with Children” by John Kirk Rosemond, I was appalled by the answer that Rosemond gave to a parent who was seeking help for their adolescent son who was experiencing symptoms of depression.
Rosemond, a family psychologist, disregarded the idea of obtaining professional help for their teenage son and instead recommended that a family friend assist the child with his emotional distress.
As a licensed mental health counselor, I find Rosemond’s advice to be not only irresponsible but also potentially dangerous. At present, teens are extremely vulnerable towards depression which can occassionally lead to acts of suicide and/or acts of violence if the condition worsens. Most “family friends” are not trained in assessing and treating clinical depression.
Furthermore, as therapists we are concerned about additional “red flags” that may be a sign that your child is struggling psychologically including: Changes in eating or sleeping habits, changes in personality, deliberate isolation, a drop in grades, change in friends and substance use. We are seeing too often in the news where a community had ignored “red flags” and tragedy occurred. Interestingly, the onset of symptoms of many serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder often begin to emerge during late adolescence and early adulthood.
With that said, if you are concerned about your child’s mental health, please consider seeking professional help for them. Families can contact a child’s primary care provider/pediatrician or mental health clinicians/agencies in their local area. Also, most school districts in Potter, McKean, Elk and Cameron counties provide professional mental health counseling services in the school setting.
A 24/7 resource that may be helpful to families or individuals is the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 “HOME”. Finally, if your child is in need of immediate mental health assistance, call 988 or go your nearest emergency room.
While support from family friends, coaches, teachers is very important, please do not rely on untrained individual to address children’s mental health needs. Find expert help for them; they deserve it.
Amy J. Mickle, MS Ed., Port Allegany