It’s a sad time in American history when the Biden administration is more focused on destroying a former president than on the serious problems our country is facing — all out of hate. It’s all out of fear of former President Donald Trump.
From supporting the Ukrainian war to our southern border to the rising inflation that cuts into the pockets of We the People to the drug trafficking to the high crime, how can any American support and follow this dictatorship government?
They have turned people against one another where even neighbors can’t get along unless they are in the same political party. They are letting other countries control us, threaten us and even financially keep taking from us.
The American people are last in line to benefit from anything. Our veterans live on the streets and the homeless are starving and freezing. We house illegals over our own and give them endless benefits.
The Baby Boomer generation is nearing its end, the ones that truly "know" how things should be. It’s their way or no way and we the older generation are getting tired of the game. They treat the older generation like we don’t matter and we should work until we can’t stand.
With the cost of things up, we can’t even enjoy the pleasures of retirement. People are losing their investments that they worked hard for. These are sorry, sad and depressing times.
They’ve changed language and teach our children things that should never be taught, like gender change.
I could go on and on about things but most people know what I’m saying. We need a strong leader for our country that won’t buckle and will lead us to success instead of making us weak-kneed to other countries.
God bless our country — and to the ones who believe in our country. Good luck surviving under this administration.
Debbie Mott, Smethport