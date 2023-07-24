Regarding the commentary in the July 15 edition of The Era, "The Man Who Governs Gov. Shapiro," that man may be Democratic state Rep. Matt Bradford, but the real culprit is the teachers union, which uses union money to line the pockets of Rep. Bradford.
It is a sin that the union opposes lifeline scholarships for the poor students of the worst-performing school districts. Why the teachers union opposes teaching kids is beyond reason, and contemptible.
What Gov. Shapiro did is equivalent to taking a bribe from the union to deny education to poor students. He should resign in disgrace.
One had only to take a look at U.S. Sen. John Fetterman to see the depth and extent of the Democrats' complicity in corruption of politics.
Kent K. Smith, Farmers Valley