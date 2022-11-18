The goal of QAnon is to destroy the United States from within by creating chaos and dissension among Americans.

Who is behind QAnon? Is it foreign interests friendly to Vladimir Putin and Russia? The number of false Facebook profiles with links to Russia is difficult to ignore. Many Americans who never viewed a QAnon YouTube video unknowingly spread these conspiracies by repeating what they hear from others, including MAGA Republicans.

