The people of the United States should be ashamed of themselves for allowing what is going on with Donald Trump to happen.
To me the Democrats are showing the American people who they really are and how evil they are against a former president. It just never stops. This should be We the People’s decision by ID voting if we can trust or want him back in office. Democrats state, “No one is above the law,” unless, of course, it’s one of them. Look at the Clintons and, now, the Bidens in scandals. So many other Democrats are still in power in a government that is so corrupt it makes your head spin.
I myself see the corruption directed against a man, who was once our president, because of hatred and jealousy. There are so many people who can't say why they don’t like Trump, it’s just because!
I know that things were much better in all aspects when Trump was president. People didn’t fear the dangers and crime of today, our taxes were down, we had more money at the end of the month, our border was under control, and the list goes on.
If we ever get engaged in another war we are in trouble for our military is very depleted. We are using billions of dollars elsewhere when our own could use it in many areas for our own good.
If We the People don’t open our eyes and pay close attention, the government we have right now wants complete control and power over all of us. And, guess what? It’s working.
God bless our beautiful America! I pray people open their eyes before it is too late as the older generation is shrinking. I hate to think how our younger generation will survive.
Debbie Mott, Smethport