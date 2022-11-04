There are five rights in the First Amendment. Most people can't name one, very few can name all five: Freedom of Speech; Freedom of Religion; Freedom of the Press; Freedom of Assembly; Right to petition the government for redress of grievances.
The Bradford Area School Board will vote Nov. 14 on a policy named "Freedom of Speech in Non-School Settings."
The policy reads as follows: The Board acknowledges the right of administrative, professional and support employees as citizens in a democratic society to speak out on issues of public concern. When those issues are related to the school district and its programs, however, the employees' freedom of expression must be balanced against the interests of this district. The Board adopts this policy to clarify situations in which an employee's expression could conflict with the districts interests. In situations in which a district employee is not engaged in the performance of assigned duties, he/she shall:
1. Refrain from comments that would interfere with the maintenance of student discipline.
2. Refrain from making public statements about the district known to be false or made without regard for truth or accuracy.
3. Refrain from making threats against co-workers, supervisors or district officials.
Violations of this policy may result in disciplinary action, in accordance with Board policy.
Teachers are under attack. Let us all stand up for their First Amendment rights. Let's walk into this next meeting with our eyes wide open.