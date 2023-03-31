I missed Tuesday night's meeting of the program to save Bradford Regional Medical Center due to illness. However, when I read Wednesday's article in The Era, the group needed a strong voice about important things that are happening at BRMC.
I personally go to BRMC for my oncology followups and lab work, but a couple weeks ago I visited Dr. Anita Herbert, who was a patient in the hospital. She had a serious medical problem that required hospital care.
She said that the nursing care was excellent and the hospitalist was following her routinely. She improved faster than she expected and when dismissed, she was sent home with a plan for continuing care including a visit to the wound clinic. This went well and the results were coordinated with her physician.
Dr. Herbert hoped I would be at Tuesday night's meeting to express her thoughts about the good experiences she had at the hospital, so I read this letter to her so she could make any corrections before I sent it.
Hats off to the high-quality staff and services that are working for us all at BRMC.
Madeline Miles, Bradford