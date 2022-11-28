Otto Township will once again (someday) have its own police department, thanks to a supervisors decision made last January. This was made "necessary" by the dissolution of the Otto-Eldred Joint Police Force, which had a brief and contentious lifespan and met its demise when the two communities could no longer agree on the apportionment of expenses, patrol time, etc.
So, some too-late-after-the-fact questions: Were you aware that we have not had a law enforcement official since this past January? Have you felt unsafe this past year? Has there been a recent spike in crime? Are turn signals no longer being used?
Are the more populous townships of Liberty, Wetmore, Lafayette, and Keating — along with several county boroughs — "crime-infested" due to their lack of local law enforcement? Are Bradford, Kane and Smethport "crime-free" due to their having police departments? Have the Pennsylvania State Police failed in their civic duty to respond when called upon?
Although this move is apparently a done deal, a 64-page booklet, "Guidelines for Starting and Operating a New Police Department," (PDF available online) outlines in detail the complexities and proper procedures for forming a police force in a small community. It also answers tougher questions than those posed above.
Unfortunately, after reading said booklet, I have serious doubts that the powers-that-be have even looked at it or anything like it. Instead, they have pushed this through on a personal promise (and the complimentary prayer).
Otto Township is no more crime-ridden and lawless than any of the other "police-less" townships and boroughs in the area. And the instituted tax raise and others that are sure to follow are unnecessary burdens that will adversely affect our aging and dwindling population.