Otto Township will once again (someday) have its own police department, thanks to a supervisors decision made last January. This was made "necessary" by the dissolution of the Otto-Eldred Joint Police Force, which had a brief and contentious lifespan and met its demise when the two communities could no longer agree on the apportionment of expenses, patrol time, etc.

So, some too-late-after-the-fact questions: Were you aware that we have not had a law enforcement official since this past January? Have you felt unsafe this past year? Has there been a recent spike in crime? Are turn signals no longer being used?

