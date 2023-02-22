I was never so impressed as I was at the Bradford Township Concerned Citizens Meeting on Feb. 16.
As usual, a variety of subjects were discussed. Near the end of the gathering one individual who appeared to be disgruntled noted the meetings were great, but what could actually be done/accomplished?
A young lady raised her hand and was recognized. She read from her iPad, which revealed person(s) could be “impeached” for instances such as Bradford Township residents have been dealing with. She read the actions necessary for impeachment and how to further proceed.
I would like to thank the area school systems for instilling computer literacy in our students. This information would have never been revealed if not for this young lady. The moderator thanked her and said this would be looked into.
Thanks again to the school for instilling knowledge, and for this young lady’s input in our meeting.